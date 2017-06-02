When is ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match between Sri Lanka and South Africa, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

Sri Lanka will miss the services of Angelo Mathews while AB de Villiers performance with the bat will be crucial for the Proteas. Sri Lanka will miss the services of Angelo Mathews while AB de Villiers performance with the bat will be crucial for the Proteas.

After the second match of Group A between Australia and New Zealand was called off after rain played the role of a spoilsport, now, South Africa will take on Sri Lanka at the Oval on Saturday. Considered to be the dark horses in Group B, Sri Lanka will most likely play without their captain Angelo Mathews.

When is the third match of ICC Champions Trophy between Sri Lanka and South Africa?

The third match of ICC Champions Trophy between Sri Lanka and South Africa will be played on June 2, i.e Friday.

What time is the third match of ICC Champions Trophy between Sri Lanka and South Africa?

The third match of ICC Champions Trophy between Sri Lanka and South Africa begins at 1500 hrs IST (09.30 GMT).

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of the ICC Champions Trophy match between Sri Lanka and South Africa?

The third match of the ICC Champions Trophy between Sri Lanka and South Africa will be broadcast on Star Sports network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the third match of ICC Champions Trophy between Sri Lanka and South Africa?

You can watch the live streaming on of the second match between Sri Lanka and South Africa on Hotstar. You can also follow scores and commentary on IndianExpress.com.

