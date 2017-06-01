ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews likely to miss tournament opener against South Africa

Sri Lanka are scheduled to play against South Africa on Saturday. (Source: AP) Sri Lanka are scheduled to play against South Africa on Saturday. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews is likely to miss the ICC Champions Trophy’s opening match against South Africa which is scheduled to take place on Saturday. The hamstring problem had troubled and has kept the all-rounder out of international circuit since January but he was declared fit prior to their departure to England for the Champions Trophy tournament.

“Mathews… had complained of stiffness and pain, prompting the Team management to conduct radiographic investigations which revealed a strain on the muscle,” Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

“Mathews will engage in supervised recovery over the next few days but will most likely sit out the first group stage match against South Africa,” it added.

Sri Lanka are placed in Group B alongside India, South Africa and Pakistan. In the absence of Mathews, batsman Upul Tharanga lead the team in the team’s clash against South Africa.

Here is the schedule of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017:

June 01, Thursday England vs Bangladesh, 1st Match, Group A

Kennington Oval, London 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 02, Friday Australia vs New Zealand, 2nd Match, Group A

Edgbaston, Birmingham, 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 03, Saturday Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 3rd Match, Group B

Kennington Oval, London, 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 04, Sunday India vs Pakistan, 4th Match, Group B

Edgbaston, Birmingham 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 05, Monday Australia vs Bangladesh, 5th Match, Group A

Kennington Oval, London 6:00 PM IST (12:30 PM GMT/01:30 PM LOCAL)

June 06, Tuesday England vs New Zealand, 6th Match, Group A

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 07, Wednesday Pakistan vs South Africa, 7th Match, Group B

Edgbaston, Birmingham 6:00 PM IST (12:30 PM GMT/01:30 PM LOCAL)

June 08, Thursday India vs Sri Lanka, 8th Match, Group B

Kennington Oval, London 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 09, Friday New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 9th Match, Group A

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 10, Saturday England vs Australia, 10th Match, Group A

Edgbaston, Birmingham 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 11, Sunday India vs South Africa, 11th Match, Group B

Kennington Oval, London 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 12, Monday Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 12th Match, Group B

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 14, Wednesday TBDvs TBD, 1st Semi-Final (A1 v B2)

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 15, Thursday TBD vs TBD, 2nd Semi-Final (A2 v B1)

Edgbaston, Birmingham 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 18, Sunday TBD vs TBD, Final

Kennington Oval, London 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

