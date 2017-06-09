ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sri Lanka show intent to turn the tables

Sri Lanka’s captain Angelo Mathews lauded the attitude of his side. (Source: AP/PTI) Sri Lanka’s captain Angelo Mathews lauded the attitude of his side. (Source: AP/PTI)

Going into the Champions Trophy the inexperienced Sri Lankan was being considered as dark horses by certain pundits. Whereas, a few others wrote them off citing inexperience. However, on Thursday the Lankan side turned the tables around to comeback from behind and script a historic win against India. The attitude shown by the young brigade of Sri Lanka was top notch and even while the pundits might have written them off, they showed guts and glory to register a fantastic win.

After India batted first and registered a score of 321, few would have given Sri Lanka a chance to chase down the total. However, the opening pair began cautiously and set up a good platform for the middle order to script a historic chase. Kusal Mendis and Gunathilaka stole the show as they scored 89 and 76 respectively.

Speaking of the win and the attitude skipper Angelo Mathews said,”It was one of the top wins.” Lauding Kusal Mendis’s efforts he said,”To walk in and bat like he did was fantastic. Kusal Mendis is a great player and we rate him very highly. Kusal Perera also played a good hand. Those crucial partnerships were the key for us. It’s a must-win game for all of us in the next game. Not many people expected us to win and that took the pressure off us. Go out there and express ourselves is the plan and that will be the plan next game as well.”

The next match will be crucial for Sri Lanka as a win will give them a chance to qualify for the semi-finals.

