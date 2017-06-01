ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sourav Ganguly, Sanjay Manjrekar among 15-member commentators’ panel

ICC revealed its 15-member commentators’ team for this ICC Champions Trophy. (Source: Twitter) ICC revealed its 15-member commentators’ team for this ICC Champions Trophy. (Source: Twitter)

With the eighth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy to get underway from June 1, hosts England take on Bangladesh in the tournament opener match at the Oval, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has made sure that the cricket viewers will have a great experience as its 15-men panel of commentators consists of former star cricketers.

Ahead of the group stages, ICC took to social media and uploaded a photo of the 15-man commentary panel caught in one frame. The photo consists of former Australia’s trio of Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting and Michael Slater, India’s Sourav Ganguly, Sanjay Manjrekar, England’s Michael Atherton and former skipper Naseer Hussain.

South Africa’s Shaun Pollock and Graeme Smith, Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka, West Indies’ Ian Bishop, former Pakistan batsman Rameez Raja and New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum and Simon Doull and Bangladesh’s Athar Ali Khan are there in the photo.

To make the broadcasting of the matches a better experience, the cricket governing body has developed a state-of-the-art coverage of the tournament, which includes 34 cameras operating at one time in every game. Also, there will be sensors placed on the top of the bat handle, to provide precise data about a player’s bat speed and angle of the back-lift. Along with the bat sensor, Intel has designed a Falcon 8 Drone, which will be equipped with HD and infrared cameras for advanced pitch analysis ahead of the matches.

