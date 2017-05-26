ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sourav Ganguly holds the record for most sixes in the tournament

Sourav Ganguly-led Indian side made it to the finals of ICC Champions Trophy in 2000 and 2002. (Source: Express Photo) Sourav Ganguly-led Indian side made it to the finals of ICC Champions Trophy in 2000 and 2002. (Source: Express Photo)

The ICC Champions Trophy is set to begin from June 1 where hosts England will take on Bangladesh in London. India, the defending champions, will begin their campaign on June 4 when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan.

Here we look at one of the records that is held by former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly. He has hit the maximum number of sixes in Champions Trophy and the count is 17.

6 days until #CT17! @SGanguly99 has hit more 6s than any other batsman at the ICC Champions Trophy with 17! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/4JRCYzDDUK — ICC (@ICC) 26 May 2017

Ganguly led India in the finals of the 2000 edition of the Champions Trophy where they ended as the runners up after facing a defeat against New Zealand. In the next edition that took place in the year 2002 in Sri Lanka, Sourav Ganguly-led Indian side shared the trophy with Sri Lanka after the both the finals were washed away due to rain. (The second final took place because the first one was abandoned).

India have reached Champions Trophy finals on three occasions (2000, 2002 and 2013). While they lost the first one and shared the trophy in second, the Indian side in 2013 defeated England under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

In a rain affected match, India grabbed a win by 5 runs. India are now going in the tournament as defending champions and will play under the leadership of Virat Kohli. India are scheduled to play Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa in their group stage matches.

