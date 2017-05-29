ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sourav Ganguly, Chris Gayle, Herschelle Gibbs share most number of centuries

Sourav Ganguly is the only Indian player to have scored three centuries in the Champions Trophy tournament. (Source: PTI) Sourav Ganguly is the only Indian player to have scored three centuries in the Champions Trophy tournament. (Source: PTI)

Sourav Ganguly, Herschelle Gibbs, and Chris Gayle have the most number of centuries in the ICC Champions Trophy history with three each.

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle was the second leading run scorer of 2004-tournament-winning West Indies team. The Jamaican smashed three centuries in 2006 to hold the record of the highest number of centuries in the Champions Trophy. With an average of 79 in 8 games, he was declared the Man of the Tournament. He has scored 791 runs in a total of 17 games and remains the leading run-scorer in the tournament. The 37-year-old has also claimed 17 wickets at an economy of 4.42.

Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is one of the only three cricketers in the world to have scored three centuries in the Champions Trophy tournament. The only Indian to achieve the feat, Ganguly led India to the title in 2002 after the final was called off due to rains. They shared the title with hosts Sri Lanka. He scored 665 runs in the tournament, the fourth highest, in the tournament.

Herschelle Gibbs

South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs holds the most number of hundreds record with Gayle and Ganguly. With 460 runs in a total of 10 matches played in the tournament, Gibbs averages at 51.11. His highest score has been an unbeaten 116.

Shane Watson and Shikhar Dhawan, who have scored two centuries each, will want to hit more knocks in the upcoming competition next month to share the spot (or overtake) with the three batsmen.

