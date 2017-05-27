ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli ‘pump’ it up before practice session; watch video

Shikhar Dhawan uploaded a video with Virat Kohli. Shikhar Dhawan uploaded a video with Virat Kohli.

The Indian team has reached England to defend their ICC Champions Trophy title and also had their first practice session on Friday. The Indian team though are off the England to defend their title but it doesn’t seem that the Men in Blue are under any pressure.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan took to social media and uploaded a video on his Facebook account, captioned, “Thats how we pump before d practise session , on our way to ground. @virat.kohli @rashwin99 .😀👌👌👌👌💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼.”

India will begin their Champions Trophy campaign against arch rivals Pakistan on June 4 while they are later scheduled to play Sri Lanka and South Africa in the group stage matches. The tournament though will get underway from June 1 when hosts England take on Bangladesh.

India will play two warm-up games prior to their group matches. The first one would take place on Sunday against New Zealand while the second will be played on Tuesday against Bangladesh.

India are going into the tournament as the defending champions as they were crowned champions in 2013 edition after defeating England by 5 runs in the final match. India were then playing under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. The Men in Blue have made it to the finals of the Champions Trophy thrice.

The first instance came in 2000 where they were defeated by New Zealand while in 2002, India shared the trophy with Sri Lanka after the two final matches were washed away. The third time in 2013, India lifted the trophy. India would now be playing under new full-time skipper Virat Kohli.

