ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Shane Warne wears England jersey after losing bet to Sourav Ganguly

Shane Warne wore the England jersey as punishment for losing a bet to Sourav Ganguly. (Source: Facebook) Shane Warne wore the England jersey as punishment for losing a bet to Sourav Ganguly. (Source: Facebook)

Shane Warne came good on his promise and on a bet lost to Sourav Ganguly during the England vs Australia game in the ICC Champions Trophy. In a picture shared on hi Facebook page, Warne posted a picture wearing the England shirt and a caption of: “I’m in a world of hurt wearing this shirt right now, but a bets a bet so on with the England shirt ! #CT17 😩”. Former Aussie leg-spinner had claimed that Australia will go through to the knockouts

In the bet formed during Áustralia’s must-win final group game against hosts England, former Aussie leg-spinner had claimed that Australia will go through to the knockouts with the win while ‘Dada’ reckoned England would win the game. Warne had previously favoured Australia to make the final. But due to the poor weather during the two opening group games, Australia were forced on the backfoot in their final group game.

At Edgbaston, a century by Ben Stokes led England to a 40-run win on Duckworth-Lewis method and Steve Smith’s Australia were forced to fly back home early on in the tournament which they have won twice. After the defeat, Warne conceded and wrote, “.@SGanguly99 You win our bet mate. I will find an England shirt and wear it all day !” which was followed by providing an update that he was trying to get the England jersey sent to him. “.@SGanguly99 Trying to get an England ODI shirt sent to me so I can wear it in honour of our bet. Will tweet a picture asap ! 😩 #CT17” he wrote in his tweet.

.@SGanguly99 You win our bet mate. I will find an England shirt and wear it all day ! 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😩😩😩😩😩😩 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 11, 2017

.@SGanguly99 Trying to get an England ODI shirt sent to me so I can wear it in honour of our bet. Will tweet a picture asap ! 😩 #CT17 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 12, 2017

Warne wore the England shirt for the second semi-final between India and Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Thursday. India beat Bangladesh in the semi-final by nine wickets and now face Pakistan in the final on Sunday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd