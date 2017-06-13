ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Senior players will not give any input unless the captain asks, says Mohammad Hafeez

Sarfraz Ahmed led Pakistan to an thrilling win over Sri Lanka on Monday. (Source: AP) Sarfraz Ahmed led Pakistan to an thrilling win over Sri Lanka on Monday. (Source: AP)

No senior member of the Pakistan cricket tea, which is currently playing the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England, is allowed to give any input to the captain Sarfraz Ahmed unless he himself approaches the player, senior batsman Mohamaad Hafeez revealed in Cardiff.

“The fact is that this was a policy decision taken during the time when Waqar Younis was our head coach,” Hafeez said. “It was decided then that only the captain and head coach will decide on the selection and strategy affairs of the team. Senior players will not give any input unless the captain approaches anyone for their advice.”

Hafeez was of the opinion that media was making a big deal of the issue. Earlier, the Pakistan media had reported that the decision to not give any advice to Sarfraz was of head coach Mickey Arthur. Hafeez on Tuesday explained that it was a decision by the team management to give space to Sarfraz and the freedom to take independent decision.

“It was done to ensure that the captain was solely responsible for all decisions without any input from any senior players and if required he could himself ask for advice from other players,” Hafeez added.

Sarfraz was criticised for his captaincy in the first game of the Champions Trophy against India, especially for his decision in the bowling department. According to reports, Sarfraz received a call from one of his mentors who told him to take his own decisions on the field.

Hafeez also explained why the captain did not give him the ball against India, a decision criticised by many and cited as the reason for Sarfraz’s defensive mindset.

“I was there available but it is the captain who is the one who calls the shot and he does what is best for the team in any given match,” he said.

