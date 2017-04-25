ICC Champions Trophy: Complete schedule, fixtures, time in IST

India’s first match will be against Pakistan on June 4. (Source: Twitter) India’s first match will be against Pakistan on June 4. (Source: Twitter)

The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 starts on June 1. The tournament is once again being hosted by England and the first warm up match will be played between Australia and Sri Lanka at The Oval which will also host the first match of the tournament to be played between hosts England and Bangladesh. Defending champions India will be playing two warm-up matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh on May 28 and 30 respectively. Their opening match is against arch-rivals Pakistan and that will be on June 4.

Here is the schedule of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017:

June 01, Thursday England vs Bangladesh, 1st Match, Group A

Kennington Oval, London 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 02, Friday Australia vs New Zealand, 2nd Match, Group A

Edgbaston, Birmingham, 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 03, Saturday Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 3rd Match, Group B

Kennington Oval, London, 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 04, Sunday India vs Pakistan, 4th Match, Group B

Edgbaston, Birmingham 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 05, Monday Australia vs Bangladesh, 5th Match, Group A

Kennington Oval, London 6:00 PM IST (12:30 PM GMT/01:30 PM LOCAL)

June 06, Tuesday England vs New Zealand, 6th Match, Group A

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 07, Wednesday Pakistan vs South Africa, 7th Match, Group B

Edgbaston, Birmingham 6:00 PM IST (12:30 PM GMT/01:30 PM LOCAL)

June 08, Thursday India vs Sri Lanka, 8th Match, Group B

Kennington Oval, London 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 09, Friday New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 9th Match, Group A

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 10, Saturday England vs Australia, 10th Match, Group A

Edgbaston, Birmingham 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 11, Sunday India vs South Africa, 11th Match, Group B

Kennington Oval, London 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 12, Monday Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 12th Match, Group B

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 14, Wednesday TBDvs TBD, 1st Semi-Final (A1 v B2)

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 15, Thursday TBD vs TBD, 2nd Semi-Final (A2 v B1)

Edgbaston, Birmingham 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 18, Sunday TBD vs TBD, Final

Kennington Oval, London 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

