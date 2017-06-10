ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sachin Tendulkar picks his four semi-finalists, watch video

Sachin Tendulkar has three clear choices – England, Australia, India. Sachin Tendulkar has three clear choices – England, Australia, India.

Former Indian legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has picked his four teams to make it into the next round of the Champions Trophy.Deeming it as the semi-finals, Sachin said had three teams as his clear choices- England, Australia and India. However, he was tentative about the fourth spot and said that Pakistan has a sixty percent chance to go through if they field well, else it will be Sri Lanka.

Speaking to the ICC, Sachin said,”My four candidates for semi-finals – I would stick to England Australia India and between Sri Lanka and Pakistan – it will be a tough call. If Pakistan field well then they have a 60 percent chance of making it through. If they don’t field well then Sri Lanka will go through”

We asked @sachintendulkar which four sides will make it to the #CT17 semi-finals! Do you agree with his picks? #cricket #championstrophy #sachintendulkar #video #lovecricket A post shared by ICC (@icc) on Jun 10, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

Meanwhile, The Champions Trophy is at an interesting stage with both the groups split wide open. Sri Lanka’s win in Group B over India has made it as a potential group of death. While the equation for Australia is simple – they have to get a win to go through.

