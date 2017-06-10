ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sachin Tendulkar picks his four semi-finalists, watch video

Top News
Former Indian legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has picked his four teams to make it into the next round of the Champions Trophy.Deeming it as the semi-finals, Sachin said had three teams as his clear choices- England, Australia and India. However, he was tentative about the fourth spot and said that Pakistan has a sixty percent chance to go through if they field well, else it will be Sri Lanka.
Speaking to the ICC, Sachin said,”My four candidates for semi-finals – I would stick to England Australia India and between Sri Lanka and Pakistan – it will be a tough call. If Pakistan field well then they have a 60 percent chance of making it through. If they don’t field well then Sri Lanka will go through”
Meanwhile, The Champions Trophy is at an interesting stage with both the groups split wide open. Sri Lanka’s win in Group B over India has made it as a potential group of death. While the equation for Australia is simple – they have to get a win to go through.
