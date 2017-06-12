Rohit Sharma, wife Ritika Sajdeh, catch up with friends away from home in London

Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh hung out with friends after India’s win against South Africa. (Source: Instagram) Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh hung out with friends after India’s win against South Africa. (Source: Instagram)

Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh celebrated with friends after India won their third and final Group B game in the ICC Champions Trophy to book a place in the semi-finals. After the 8 wicket win at the Oval in London, Rohit and his wife hit the town to catch up with fellow Mumbaikars in London. The caption for his picture with the group read, “Mumbaikars reunite in London” and it had the batsman sporting a blue T-shirt with Sajdeh alongside him in white.

Rohit didn’t have the best of shows with the bat on Sunday evening as he was dismissed for a paltry 12 runs after making strong starts alongside Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order in the previous two Champions Trophy matches. Against Pakistan at Edgbaston, Rohit scored 91 and then 78 against Sri Lanka at The Oval. But despite the opening effort failing against South Africa in a must-win game, Dhawan remained resolute to keep the Indian chase coasting towards the target of 192 runs. Dhawan scored 78 while Kohli remained unbeaten on 76. Yuvraj Singh got the job done in sensational fashion by smacking a six to take India into the semifinals where they face Bangladesh.

Earlier, South Africa suffered a dramatic middle-order collapse that saw the World No 1 ranked side lose eight wickets in the matter of 51 runs. It all began with AB de Villiers’ run out and during this process, only JP Duminy reached double digits (20) with 15 runs coming between six players.

The defeat sent South Africa packing from yet another ICC event despite plenty of promise coming into it as top-ranked ODI side and top-ranked ODI bowler (Kagiso Rabada) in their midst.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd