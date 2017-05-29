ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Rohit Sharma returns to action, see pic

Rohit Sharma will most likely feature in the warmup match against Bangladesh. (Source: PTI) Rohit Sharma will most likely feature in the warmup match against Bangladesh. (Source: PTI)

Indian opener Rohit Sharma has finally started playing in the nets after a delayed arrival in England. Earlier, Rohit delayed his departure with Indian team earlier to attend his brother’s wedding. He also missed the first warm-up game against New Zealand on Sunday.

However, it looks likely that Rohit Sharma will play a part in India’s second warm up match against Bangladesh. He was also seen practising at the nets.

👀 Look who has arrived in the UK and is getting his eye in at @BCCI team training. 👋 @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/PY8Erj5jIg — ICC (@ICC) 29 May 2017

Rohit Sharma has consistently performed well at the top order and has regained some of his form in the recently concluded IPL.. He is also one of the most reliable openers in ODIs for Indian cricket and after recuperating from his injury certainly, fits the bill.

Meanwhile, in the first warm up match against New Zealand, India won by 45 runs, courtesy of the D/L method. Mohammad Shami was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/47. While skipper Virat Kohli scored a gritty knock of 50 to guide India to a victory.

