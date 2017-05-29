ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Rohit Sharma likely to return for Bangladesh warm-up, no clarity over Yuvraj Singh

After a delayed arrival in England, Rohit Sharma was spotted batting in the nets in the nets. After a delayed arrival in England, Rohit Sharma was spotted batting in the nets in the nets.

After India registered a comfortable win against New Zealand in the first warm up match, it seems like skipper Virat Kohli will most likely give Rohit Sharma the opportunity to have a knock in the middle.

After a delayed arrival in England, Rohit Sharma was spotted batting in the nets in the nets. So it does seem he will partner Shikhar Dhawan for the opening partnership. It may be recalled here that Rohit Sharma had also opened the innings in the previous edition of the Champions Trophy in 2013.

👀 Look who has arrived in the UK and is getting his eye in at @BCCI team training. 👋 @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/PY8Erj5jIg — ICC (@ICC) 29 May 2017

However, last appearance for India in any format of the game was in October 2016. In October Rohit had suffered an injury which forced him out of action. After a lengthy lay-off he came back to action in the IPL where he won the IPL with the Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, teammate Yuvraj Singh’s participation remains in doubt after he suffered a bout of fever.

In a statement released the BCCI had said,“The BCCI Medical Team confirms that Indian all rounder Yuvraj Singh who is presently down with viral fever is making steady progress,” a media release said. “There are no major health concerns and he is recuperating well, to the satisfaction of the medical team.”

