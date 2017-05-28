ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Rohit Sharma arrives in London

Rohit Sharma missed the first warm-up match against New Zealand. (Source: Instagram) Rohit Sharma missed the first warm-up match against New Zealand. (Source: Instagram)

Indian opener Rohit Sharma who delayed his departure to England for ICC Champions Trophy will join the team and the batsman confirmed it on his social media account. Rohit on his Instagram account wrote, “See u soon London ✌🏻✈️”

Rohit delayed his departure with Indian team earlier to attend his brother’s wedding. He also missed the first warm-up game against New Zealand on Sunday. After posting the picture, Rohit uploaded a video of London and is likely to take part in the team’s second warm-up fixture.

Earlier, in the day, Virat Kohli-led Indian side won their first warm-up match against New Zealand by 45 runs (D/L method). Kane Williamson after winning the toss opted to bat first and New Zealand were bundled out for 189 after Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped three wickets apiece while Ravindra Jadeja picked a couple of wickets. In reply, India lost Ajinkya Rahane when he was removed by Tim Southee for 7.

But Shikhar Dhawan and captain Virat Kohli held on to the innings and put on partnership of 68 runs before Dhawan was undone for 40 by Neesham. Kohli continued to hold one end and remained unbeaten on 52.

India were 129/3 when rain interrupted the game. The men in Blue were later declared winners after rain forced no more action. India will now play their next warm-up match against Bangladesh on Tuesday which will be followed by their first group match against Pakistan on June 4.

