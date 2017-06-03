ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Results: Complete results, fixtures from Champions Trophy

Related News
- Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Weakened Sri Lanka face massive South Africa challenge
- ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh receive India ODI jersey, watch video
- ICC Champions Trophy 2017, New Zealand vs Australia: Steve Smith admits Aussies got lucky in rain-abandoned match
The eighth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy is slated to begin from June 1. Team India will be vying to defend the title which they won under the captaincy of MS Dhoni in 2013, while, hosts England will hope to lift their maiden trophy in their own backyard. The tournament begins with England taking on Bangladesh in Group A match while the last group stage match will see Sri Lanka playing Pakistan on June 12. The top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout stage while the winners from the semifinals will meet on June 18 at The Oval in the Finale. In the warm-up matches, India eked out massive wins over New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Pakistan, Australia and the Kiwis won one match each from their two matches. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were the only two sides who suffered defeats in both their warm-up matches. IndianExpress.com will bring you the latest results of the matches played at the ICC Champions Trophy.
June 1, Thursday, 3 PM – England beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets with 16 balls remaining
June 2, Friday, 3 PM – New Zealand vs Australia abanoned with rain washing out play
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App