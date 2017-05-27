ICC Champions Trophy: Re-live India’s 2013 triumph

India lifted the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. (Source: AP) India lifted the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. (Source: AP)

In the last edition of ICC Champions Trophy that took place in 2013, India defeated England in the final by 5 runs. India had been asked to bat first by Alastair Cook and the rain-curtailed match was decided after the two sides played twenty overs each, effectively making it a T20 match.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan began the innings for India. Sharma was dismissed early but a steady partnership between Virat Kohli and Dhawan provided India with some resistance. The visitors, though, lost Dhawan at a team score of 50 and kept losing wickets at regular intervals from there on. Kohli looked strong at one end but he lost partners on the other side. India were reduced to 66/5 before Ravindra Jadeja came into bat with Kohli.

The duo compiled a partnership of 47 runs before Kohli was undone for 43 by James Anderson. India eventually scored 129/7 in allotted 20 overs.

In reply, England lost captain Alastair Cook for 2 to get off to a dismal start in the chase. The home side too lost wickets regularly but Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara came up with a responsible partnership of 64 runs for the fifth wicket.

The two batsmen played sensible cricket and did look to anchor their team to win at one stage but MS Dhoni’s master-stroke of introducing Ishant Sharma in the 18th over turned the course of the game. England needed 28 off 18 when Ishant came into bowl. He first bowled a dot delivery and then was hit for a six off the next by Morgan. The right-arm fast bowler then bowled a wide delivery. He then changed his bowling side and came around the wicket. Nothing really changed on this particular ball as well, as Ishant bowled second consecutive wide.

He continued to bowl from around the wicket and got the result when he bowled a yorker-length delivery outside the off-stump. Morgan tried to slash it hard over mid-wicket but only managed to put it straight down the throat of R Ashwin who was standing at mid-on area.

On the very next delivery, Ishant scalped Bopara who tried to pull a short-delivery only to give a catch to Ashwin at square-leg. England were pushed on the backfoot as they lost couple of wickets after the departure of Bopara. They eventually needed 6 runs off the last delivery. Ashwin had the ball in his hands and Tredwell was facing him. The left-handed batsman completely missed the ball that turned away from him to hand India a win by 5 runs.

