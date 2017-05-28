ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Ravindra Jadeja regains his form on the big stage

Ravindra Jadeja picked up two Kiwi wickets in the first warm-up match. (Source: AP) Ravindra Jadeja picked up two Kiwi wickets in the first warm-up match. (Source: AP)

Team India’s premier left-hand spinner Ravindra Jadeja stamped his authority with the ball as soon as he donned the coloured jersey. India squared off against New Zealand in their first warm-up match on Sunday in Kennington Oval, London and bundled out the Kiwis for 189. Jadeja during the course scalped two wickets but more importantly emerged out to be the most economical bowler for the Men in Blue.

He returned with figures of 8/2 in 4 overs after cleaning up Luke Ronchi for 66 who tried to cut an arm-ball and missed it completely. Jadeja later scalped Colin de Grandhomme for 4 who was stumped out as he danced down the track only to miss a back of the length delivery.

Jadeja needed to come up with a decent performance especially after going a lean patch in recently concluded Indian Premier League where he picked up a total of 5 wickets in 12 matches while playing for Gujarat Lions. However, the Saurashtra player did not disappoint in this outing at the Oval.

Going back to 2013, where India lifted the ICC Champions Trophy, Jadeja was the most successful bowler as he bagged 12 wickets in the tournament and also won the ‘golden ball’ award. The left-armer’s economy, as well as the average, were impressive in the tournament. He bowled at an economy of 3.75 while had an average of 12.83.

Jadeja once again started off the tournament in a similar fashion. He has picked up wickets and has been economical. India is going into the tournament as the defending champions and the Virat Kohli-led side would be seeking a replication from Jadeja of what he did in 2013 edition.

India are now scheduled to play a warm-up match against Bangladesh while they will start the campaign against Pakistan on June 4 and will further lock horns against Sri Lanka and South Africa.

