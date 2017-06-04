ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Rains may play spoilsport during India-Pakistan clash

Latest News
The clouds may play spoilsport with the weather forecast for the day of the match at Birmingham showing cloudy with the chance of rains. The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 has already seen one match being washed out.

Virat Kohli and co. may have to keep an eye on the skies as it is expected to rain in India's match against Pakistan.

India and Pakistan play each other in their opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. With normal cricketing ties between the two teams being frozen, the fixture has become almost an exclusive even in ICC tournaments and is one of the most awaited matches this year. But it seems rains may play spoilsport as the weather forecast for Birmingham at the time of the match is rains.

The match starts at 10:30 AM local time. According to weather.com, there is a 40 percent chance of rains at that time. Rains have been a bit of a menace and both teams have already experienced rains interfering in matches. India were declared winners of their warm-up match against New Zealand after it could not carry on due to rains. Pakistan’s warm-up match, on the other hand against Australia had to be called off after less than 12 overs were bowled. Australia’s match against New Zealand was also abandoned due to rains.

With bilateral cricketing ties between India and Pakistan being on freeze mode, this is the first time in two years that India and Pakistan play each other in any format of the game.

