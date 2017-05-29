ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Rain may play spoilsport

The game between Australia and Pakistan was abandoned due to rain. (Source: Reuters) The game between Australia and Pakistan was abandoned due to rain. (Source: Reuters)

As Great Britain braces itself to torrential downpours and occasional thunderstorms, grey clouds continue to loom over the future of the upcoming Champions Trophy in England. Already two of the warm-up matches have been affected by rain. The one between India and New Zealand was curtailed while the other between Australia and Pakistan saw only 10 overs being bowled before being abandoned. Even the series between hosts – England and South Africa saw interruptions due to rain.

Things continue to look gloomy as alerts for a super storm has also been issued in Great Britain. This leads to the basic question as to why ICC chose this period for holding such a crucial tournament. Even the previous edition saw a rain-curtailed final and yet the ICC doesn’t seem to have learned the lesson.

The venues for the tournament features three venues – Cardiff, Birmingham and London and all the three are known for their inclement weather. Birmingham has already witnessed torrential rain throughout Monday. As a result in the match between Australia and Pakistan, the coin toss was delayed by more than two hours in the morning and the Match was reduced to 34 overs per side as persistent but light drizzle plagued the Birmingham venue. One of the most anticipated matches between India and Pakistan is also scheduled to held in this venue.

With the tournament scheduled to begin from June 1, London is scheduled to receive 5-10 mm of rain on four days over the next fortnight. (as per weathernetwork.com). chances of rain up to 15-20mm are also predicted.

In Cardiff, where important matches such as -England vs New Zealand and the first semi-final, will be held chances of rain continue to remain above 70 percent throughout the next two weeks. With tickets for most of the matches being sold out, spectators will hope the rain doesn’t play a spoilsport. The players, on the other hand, will hope that the dreaded – Duckworth/Lewis method doesn’t come into play.

