ICC Champions Trophy 2017: R Ashwin scalps in-form Hashim Amla to help India pull things back

With two points each and the last chance to make it to the playoffs, India and South Africa squared off against each other in a virtual quarterfinal match on Sunday. After suffering a seven-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka, team India will feel the heat as their quest to defend the title, which they won in 2013, is entirely dependent on today’s match.

After being put to bat, South African openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock found it difficult to score as the Indian bowlers executed their plans very well. After the first ten overs, Amla and De Kock had just managed to score 35 runs. With runs not coming easily, the duo felt the pressure increasing.

R Ashwin, who was drafted in place of seamer Umesh Yadav, was clinical and did what his captain Kohli had asked for. Only in his third over, Ashwin provided the much-needed breakthrough and brought India back into the game. as he had Amla caught behind.

The off-spinner bowled a flat delivery outside off as Amla got a thick edge and a pretty significant deflection. MS Dhoni, considered to have one of the safest pair of hands, did well to complete the catch.

With Amla back in the hut, South Africa’s score was just 76/1 after 17 overs.

