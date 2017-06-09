ICC Champions Trophy 2017: R Ashwin against left-handers should be preferred choice, says Neil McKenzie

Former South African batsman Neil McKenzie has stated that in the upcoming encounter between India and South Africa, off-spinner R Ashwin will be important as the Proteas side has three left-handers.

“When it comes to strategy, Ashwin against left-handers should be preferred choice but I think there’s quality at both ends and you need two good performances at the end of the day,” McKenzie said.

“I think they (Ashwin and Jadeja) have all had good records against us especially in Test matches but we will take confidence from the fact that we won the ODI series in India back in 2015. Both teams have got some serious options,” he added.

He further added, “If India lose, it’s the defending champions out of the tournament and if it’s South Africa, then No 1 side in the world goes out and we have played some consistent cricket. It’s two fantastic sides at a great venue playing a quarter-final,” he aptly put it.

