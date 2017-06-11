ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Preview: Sri Lanka take on Pakistan for a spot in the semi-finals

A lot will be dependent on how Sri Lanka’s captain Angelo Mathews performs if his side to has to go through. A lot will be dependent on how Sri Lanka’s captain Angelo Mathews performs if his side to has to go through.

In the last encounter of Group B, Pakistan takes on Sri Lanka in a must-win game for both the sides. In what will be a virtual quarter-final at the Sophia Gardens both the sides are expected to go all guns blazing to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

For Sri Lanka, the bad news is Kusal Perera will be out of action. He is the second Sri Lankan to be ruled out of the ICC Champions trophy. However, the return of Angelo Mathews will be a big boost for them.

In this game, the Sri Lankan side may play with a nothing-to-lose attitude but they must be careful of not losing their way. They have a young batting line-up and their chances of succumbing to the pressure remain high.

When it comes to Pakistan the pace bowlers will once again hold the key to making inroads into the opposition batting lineup. If they get going then opponents will surely have a tough time. Mohammad Amir with the new ball will provide the much-needed incisiveness. Which side will ultimately come up trumps- is a matter of conjecture.

Squads

Pakistan: Sarfraz Khan (captain and wicketkeeper), Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Mohammed Amir, Mohammed Hafeez, Shadab Khan and Shoaib Malik.

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews (captain), Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Chamara Kapugedara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Sekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Asela Gunaratne, Nuwan Kulasekara.

