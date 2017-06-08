ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Preview: New Zealand take on Bangladesh in must-win game

The onus will be on Kane Williamson to guide his side to a crucial win. The onus will be on Kane Williamson to guide his side to a crucial win.

In the second last encounter of Group B, New Zealand takes on Bangladesh in a must win game. Both the teams will go into this game with a do or die attitude as a loss for either of the teams means they will be packing their bags.

New Zealand has the upper hand going into this match as they boast of a powerful batting unit but Bangladesh will be no pushovers. Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, skipper Kane Williamson makes the batting look strong. Mitchell Santner is the one to watch out from the Kiwi side. Recently he has been in tremendous form.

However, Bangladesh will rely on the in-form Tamim Iqbal, who has scored a century and also another 95. The spinners will also have a crucial role to play. One player that Bangladesh will be relying heavily on is the best ODI all-rounder in the world, Shakib Al Hasan. His ability to bat along with his spin bowling has seen him develop as the perfect all-rounder.

Meanwhile, both New Zealand and Bangladesh teams have one point each after losing to England. However, if Australia beat England in their last group match at Edgbaston, both teams will be in the semi-finals as they enjoy better net run-rate.

Bangladesh squad: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Sunzamul Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Shafiul Islam

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson(c), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Jeetan Patel, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd