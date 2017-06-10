ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Preview: India take on South Africa in virtual quarter-final

If India is to progress through to the next round then a lot will depend on skipper Virat Kohli. (Source: AP) If India is to progress through to the next round then a lot will depend on skipper Virat Kohli. (Source: AP)

Defending champions India will take on South Africa in a virtual quarter-final on Sunday. The encounter promises to be a mouth-watering contest as South Africa are the no.1 side in the world while India is the defending champion and whoever loses the match will be heading home.

Team India’s biggest strength has been its middle order – which features Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni. The opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have also been in sublime form and this will be a big boost for the Indians. Overall, all the above-mentioned players are proven match winners on their day and have a wealth of experience under their belt.

South African, meanwhile, has almost all the bases covered and doesn’t really have any weaknesses. But they have one problem of choking in the knockout stages – and this might just come back to haunt them. The batting looks solid with the like of AB De Villiers, Faf Du Plessis. The bowling also has a lot of variety with the likes of Imran Tahir and Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel. If they get going then India may well be in for a tough time. With this contest being a must-win contest for both the teams. they will surely go all guns blazing.

Squad

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik

South Africa: AB de Villiers*, HM Amla, F Behardien, Q de Kock†, JP Duminy, F du Plessis, Imran Tahir, KA Maharaj, DA Miller, M Morkel, CH Morris, WD Parnell, AL Phehlukwayo, D Pretorius, K Rabada

