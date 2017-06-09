ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Preview: Australia take on England in must-win game

The pressure will be on the Aussies to get a result and hence it will be a mouth-watering contest. (Source: File) The pressure will be on the Aussies to get a result and hence it will be a mouth-watering contest. (Source: File)

Arch rivals Australia and England will square off against each other at Edgbaston. This is a must-win game for Australia who had both their games washed off before this encounter. The pressure will be on the Aussies to get a result and hence it will be a mouth-watering contest.

The Australian pace attack which boasts of James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood can trouble any batting order in any conditions and this will be something that Steve Smith will be looking to makes use of.

The batting also possesses a strong unit of David Warner, Chris Lynn, Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell. All of them are match-winners on their own day and have the capability to destroy any bowling attack.

Meanwhile, England, who are the hosts of the Champions Trophy, will be looking to maintain their winning momentum. The batting unit featuring Alex Hales, Joe Root along with the all-around skills of Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali makes England look like a strong squad.

England squad: Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Jos Buttler, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Australia squad: Steven Smith(c), David Warner, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

