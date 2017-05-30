ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Post illness Yuvraj Singh returns to join India squad

Team India has begun preparation for the Champions Trophy in full swing. However, one notable absentee from the nets and the warm-up match has been Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj was missing from the rest of the team because of illness. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team confirmed that the 35-year old was down with viral fever and was making steady progress.

“There are no major health concerns and Yuvraj is recuperating well, to the satisfaction of the medical team,” BCCI official said. According to a report in the Mumbai Mirror, the Indian team management was expecting Yuvraj to recover in a day’s time. And going by the latest tweet it seems he is on his road to recovery.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was another absentee. He also missed the Indian team’s first warm-up after he didn’t travel with the team as he had to attend his brother’s wedding.

However, with Yuvraj Singh suffering a bout of illness and if he doesn’t recover in time then Dinesh Karthik might get a look in. If that happens then MS Dhoni might bat higher up the order and Karthik might be given the role of playing as a finisher. That is something he is accustomed to and did so in the IPL with Gujarat Lions a couple of times.

