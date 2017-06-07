ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table, Team Standings, Net Run Rate

Latest News
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table: Standings in the eighth edition of the Champions Trophy are updated after every match. England lead Group A with four points while the defending champions India are leading Group B after a 124-run win over Pakistan.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: June 7, 2017 11:41 pm
ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Champions Trophy points table, Champions Trophy team standings, Cricket news, Indian Express Team India are the defending champions and will be contesting in Group B with Sri Lanka, South Africa and Pakistan to make it into the playoffs.

The eighth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy is slated to begin from June 1. Team India will be vying to defend the title which they won under the captaincy of MS Dhoni in 2013, while, hosts England will hope to lift their maiden trophy in their own backyard. The tournament begins with England taking on Bangladesh in Group A match while the last group stage match will see Sri Lanka playing Pakistan on June 12. The top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout stage while the winners from the semifinals will meet on June 18 at The Oval in the Finale.

Group A

Teams P W L D Points NRR
England 2 2 0 0 4 +1.06
Australia 2 0 0 2 2 +0.0
Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 1 -0.40
New Zealand 2 0 1 1 1 -1.74

Group B

Teams P W L D Points NRR
India 1 1 0 0 2 +3.02
South Africa 1 1 0 0 2 +1.92
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0 -1.92
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0 -3.02

