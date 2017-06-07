ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table, Team Standings, Net Run Rate

Team India are the defending champions and will be contesting in Group B with Sri Lanka, South Africa and Pakistan to make it into the playoffs. Team India are the defending champions and will be contesting in Group B with Sri Lanka, South Africa and Pakistan to make it into the playoffs.

The eighth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy is slated to begin from June 1. Team India will be vying to defend the title which they won under the captaincy of MS Dhoni in 2013, while, hosts England will hope to lift their maiden trophy in their own backyard. The tournament begins with England taking on Bangladesh in Group A match while the last group stage match will see Sri Lanka playing Pakistan on June 12. The top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout stage while the winners from the semifinals will meet on June 18 at The Oval in the Finale.

Group A

Teams P W L D Points NRR England 2 2 0 0 4 +1.06 Australia 2 0 0 2 2 +0.0 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 1 -0.40 New Zealand 2 0 1 1 1 -1.74

Group B

Teams P W L D Points NRR India 1 1 0 0 2 +3.02 South Africa 1 1 0 0 2 +1.92 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0 -1.92 Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0 -3.02

