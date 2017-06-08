ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Here’s what the teams need to do to qualiy for the semis

Sri Lanka’s victory over India has split Group B wide open. (Source: AP) Sri Lanka’s victory over India has split Group B wide open. (Source: AP)

As the ICC Champions Trophy group stage reaches its climax there are still no clear favourites as both the groups are still wide open. After a dull opening, the tournament is split wide open courtesy of a few washouts and a few upsets. Already four of the seven matches were marred by rain and this has resulted in the teams still vying for a spot in the semifinals. As of now only, England has secured a spot in the semis and hence, now we take look at the scenarios of both the groups.

Group A

In Group A England have shown consistency and has thereby have become the first team to qualify for the semifinals. The rest of the three teams are still in the fray to secure the second spot. Among the three Australia will be most disappointed as both their games were washed out by rain. In case they fail to get a positive result against England (their final group game) then they head home. New Zealand, meanwhile, will take on Bangladesh and hope to get a positive result which will keep them in the hunt for the semi-final spot. However, Bangladesh beat New Zealand and the Aussies do not get a favourable result then the Tigers will have a roar.

Group B

Led by Angelo Matthews, the young brigade of Sri Lanka, have caused a huge upset by beating India at the Oval as they chased down a record 322 on Thursday. However, this has thrown Group B wide open as it has become a potential group of death. All the four teams in this group are tied at 2 points each. India sits at the top of the table due to a better run-rate. They are followed by South Africa and Sri Lanka and then Pakistan.

However, the next couple of matches between India and South Africa, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are virtual quarterfinals as whoever wins goes through to the semis. So the equation is clear – win the match and go through, else pack your bags and return home.

