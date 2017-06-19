ICC Champions Trophy 2017: PCB’s Najam Sethi complains of being manhandled after India vs Pakistan

Latest News
Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi complained of being heckled and shoved by members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party outside The Oval where the Sarfraz Ahmed-led side beat India by 180 runs.

najam sethi, india vs pakistan, cricket news, indian express Najam Sethi made his complaints on Twitter. (Source: AP File)
Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi complained of being manhandled and shoved after the match between India and Pakistan ended at the Oval to draw curtains on the ICC Champions Trophy. He said he was there was a physical altercation with a small group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) supporters. Pakistan won their first Champions Trophy title by breaking their jinx against India with a comprehensive 180 run win.

“I was manhandled pushed and shoved by a small group of PTI supporters. Police pulled me to safety. Overwhelming love and affection though,” Sethi wrote in his first tweet. “Several journalists & eyewitnesses confirm a group chanting pro-PTI slogans was involvd in manhandling @najamsethi outside Oval #PakVsIndia (sic),” said Murtaza Ali Shah, a London-based reporter for multiple Pakistan news outlets. To this Sethi replied, “That is correct.”

Another popular Twitter user Farhan K Virk tried to dispel this claim by sharing a video of Sethi walking outside the gates of The Oval while being heavily surrounded by Pakistan fans. In the caption he wrote, “No one even touched Najam Sethi but he’s claiming he was attacked beaten and hustled. See the video & judge yourself”.

Pakistan with the win added the Champions Trophy to their previous ICC trophies in 1992 World Cup and 2009 World T20.

