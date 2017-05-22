ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Pay dispute won’t be a distraction for Australia, says Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis was injured during the IPL. (Source: BCCI) Marcus Stoinis was injured during the IPL. (Source: BCCI)

The pay dispute between Australia players and Cricket Australia is set to continue for some time but according to fast bowler Marcus Stoinis the team is focused on the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in England. He said that it is not talked about much in the dressing room.

“It’s not really been talked about, it is what it is. This kind of stuff happens when the MOU is up and we’ve got the ACA looking at that on our behalf. Hopefully it doesn’t get to that stage [where we go on strike], nobody wants to see that happen. I don’t think it will happen … but we’ll see. We’re here to play cricket and try and win this tournament,” he said.

The Australian squad arrived in London for the tournament after playing in the Indian Premier League which concluded on Sunday. Steve Smith and Adam Zampa were part of the Rising Pune Supergiant squad which played the final.

The dispute between the players and the board has been ongoing with CA giving a deadline to players to sign a new MoU till June 30 falling which it will stop paying them.

The players want a new revenue system and David Warner even said that the players might play cash-rich T20 leagues if they are not paid. Most of the Australian players have supported the demands and even tweeted about it.

But Stoinis, who was injured during the IPL playing for Kings XI Punjab, said that there is little chance there will be any strike. He also said that he has recovered from the injury.

“Initially they said I would be four to six weeks in a sling but that changed pretty quickly when I got home,” he said. “But it’s all been good news since then. The doctors and medical team are happy. That’s half the thing with an injury, your mind goes to what you might miss out on. I am really looking forward to this opportunity again. You don’t get many with the Australia team and hopefully I can keep my place and contribute.”

