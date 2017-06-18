Pakistan were more intense and passionate on the day, says India captain Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli commended Pakistan for turning it around in the tournament. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli commended Pakistan for turning it around in the tournament. (Source: Reuters)

Indian captain Virat Kohli credited the Pakistan team for showing more intensity on the day and winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. India were crushed in the final by Pakistan as they fell short of their target of 339 by 180 runs. It was a day when India’s famed top order of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Kohli himself. All three were back in the hut even before the end of the 10th over.

“I want to congratulate Pakistan, they had an amazing tournament, the way they turned things around, speak volumes for the talent they have,” said Kohli in the post-match presentation, “They proved it again, they can upset anyone on their day, disappointing for us but I have a smile on my face because we played well to reach the final.” India had been unbeaten against Pakistan in all but two ICC fixtures before this and it was only the third time that the two teams were playing in the final of an ICC tournament.

“Credit to them they outplayed us today in all departments, this is what happens in sport,” said Kohli, “We can’t take anyone lightly but they were more intense and passionate on the day. With the ball we could have had a few more wicket-taking opportunities. We tried to do out best, but even with the ball, they were aggressive, we didn’t show any resistance apart from Hardik, whose knock was outstanding.”

Hardik Pandya gave India a glimmer of hope but he was dismissed on 76 off 46 balls. That all but ended the Indian challenge. Kohli said that India simply weren’t good enough on the day and they will now move on from this result. “Small margins can be massive but we’ve only lost a game of cricket, we need to move forwards and learn from our mistakes,” said Kohli, “The pitch was consistent throughout, we backed out strengths but wren’t good enough.”

