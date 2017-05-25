ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan SWAT – Can they spring a surprise?

Pakistan have never won the Champions Trophy. (Source: PCB Twitter) Pakistan have never won the Champions Trophy. (Source: PCB Twitter)

Pakistan never fails to surprise everyone in the game of cricket and that’s only because they have not been consistent throughout. Led by young Sarfaraz Khan, Pakistan will once again don the hat of being the unpredictable and will be the ones to watch out for. While Sarfraz will be leading Pakistan for the first time in the upcoming tournament it would not only test his ability and capability with the bat but the quality of his leadership as well. However, Pakistan is the most unpredictable side and hence might just the spring the surprise that has been a long time coming.

Strength: When it comes to Pakistan one aspect that has always been consistent is their pace attack and this has always been their stronpoint. This season too the seam team of Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, and Mohammed Amir form a formidable pace attack. If they get going then opponents will surely have a tough time. Mohammad Amir, in particular, will be the one to watch out for. Since 2016, after finished his five-year ban, Amir’s comeback has been nothing short of brilliant. He played a major role in Pakistan’s campaign in the 2016 Asia Cup and a lot will be expected of him this time around.

Weakness: Like Sri Lanka, the inexperienced campaigners in the Pakistan squad could prove costly to the side which has been played its cricket cautiously. In high-pressure games, especially while chasing the targets, in particular, the batting unit of Pakistan could falter. Before the tournament, Umar Akmal was sent back home after he failed to pass the fitness test. Haris Sohail was called to the squad. Pakistan batsmen need to step up every time they come out to bat.

X-factor: The teenage leg-spinner, Shadab Khan, is the talk of the town among the cricketing fraternity after his sensational debut against the West Indies. Shadab has already made quite a name for himself during his brief spell in international cricket. Khan loves to toss the ball up and invite the batsman to play his shots His googly, which got him high praise, is also impossible to pick at times. This makes him the one to watch out for and will be the x-factor in the Pakistan unit.

