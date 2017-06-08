ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan journalist trolled for ‘Give Virat Kohli and take all our team’ tweet

Latest News
Pakistan journalist Nazrana Gaffar, who tagged rain as the Man of the Match, also tweeted "Dear Pakistan groups of players - at least pretend that you are trying to win. Pathetic performance as ever."

By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 8, 2017 1:41 pm
virat kohli, twitter trolls, india vs pakistan, icc champions trophy 2017, champions trophy, cricket, sports news, indian express The Pakistan journalist wants Virat Kohli for a year and offered entire Pakistan cricket team in return. (Source: AP)

Pakistan journalist, who wanted to trade Virat Kohli for his national team, got trolled on social media for expressing her desire after the opening clash between the two rivals in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

While rain interrupted the game more than once and damped the spirit at the Edgbaston stadium, there was no dampening the spirit of India vs Pakistan on Twitter. Fans came out in large numbers from both the countries to express emotions during the clash.

One of the fans was a Pakistan journalist Nazrana Gaffar who posted a series of tweets during and after the match to show her frustration as India thrashed their arch rivals and won the game by 124 runs. One of her tweets went viral when she said that India can take all their team but give them Virat Kohli in return for a year.

Many from across the border responded to the Pakistan journalist, one of them going ahead and saying that Pakistan is obsessed with ‘K’ but they would neither get K’ashmir nor K’ohli.

Gaffar, who tagged rain as the Man of the Match, also tweeted “Dear Pakistan groups of players – at least pretend that you are trying to win. Pathetic performance as ever.”

Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli half centuries helped India to make 319/3 in 48 overs. Pakistan in return only managed to make 164/9 in 33.4 overs, losing the first match of the tournament by 124 runs.

