ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan journalist trolled for ‘Give Virat Kohli and take all our team’ tweet

Pakistan journalist, who wanted to trade Virat Kohli for his national team, got trolled on social media for expressing her desire after the opening clash between the two rivals in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

While rain interrupted the game more than once and damped the spirit at the Edgbaston stadium, there was no dampening the spirit of India vs Pakistan on Twitter. Fans came out in large numbers from both the countries to express emotions during the clash.

One of the fans was a Pakistan journalist Nazrana Gaffar who posted a series of tweets during and after the match to show her frustration as India thrashed their arch rivals and won the game by 124 runs. One of her tweets went viral when she said that India can take all their team but give them Virat Kohli in return for a year.

Indian can take all our team and give us #Kohli for a year. #PakvInd — Nazrana Ghaffar (@NazranaYusufzai) 4 June 2017

Many from across the border responded to the Pakistan journalist, one of them going ahead and saying that Pakistan is obsessed with ‘K’ but they would neither get K’ashmir nor K’ohli.

As an Indian supporter, I don’t want to make this deal! Lol — Jafar Haand (@jafarhaand) 4 June 2017

No Kohli, but you can take Barkha, Rana Ayyub, Kanhaiya, Owaisi. — Anubhav Tewari (@anubhavt_) 4 June 2017

Rahul Gandhi for free — Sanmit ᴮᵃᵃᵈˢʰᵃʰᵒ (@SanmitAdawadkar) 6 June 2017

Kashmir dedo Madhuri dedo Sachin dedo saurav dedo dhoni dedo… tum ek bda sa katora lelo — Anti AntiNationalist (@Akshayvashish19) 4 June 2017

Hahaha.. ‘K’ashmir.. Fir ‘K’ohli.. You people r obsessed with ‘K’.. Bur sry folks.. U cannot get either of them! :p ;) — !!Chinky!! (@gathashrimali) 5 June 2017

Aao fir haweli pr kabhi 😉 — Shobhit Kumar (@shob09) 6 June 2017

Gaffar, who tagged rain as the Man of the Match, also tweeted “Dear Pakistan groups of players – at least pretend that you are trying to win. Pathetic performance as ever.”

Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli half centuries helped India to make 319/3 in 48 overs. Pakistan in return only managed to make 164/9 in 33.4 overs, losing the first match of the tournament by 124 runs.

