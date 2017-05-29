ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Our depth is probably our strength, says Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor has 16 ODI centuries for New Zealand. (Source: AP) Ross Taylor has 16 ODI centuries for New Zealand. (Source: AP)

Ross Taylor has been part of ICC tournament finals. Both tournaments — 2015 World Cup and 2009 ICC Champions Trophy — were highlights of the New Zealand batsman’s career. But since making his debut, he has never won an ICC title. Taylor said that despite the losses in the two finals, they were the highlight of his career.

“Beating Australia 3-0 in the Chappell-Hadlee in 2007, the last World Cup (when New Zealand made the final for the first time) was pretty special and making the final of the (2009) Champions Trophy was a highlight,” he said.

Taylor wants this New Zealand side, which will play the Champions Trophy 2017 in England, to go one step ahead and not finish second.

“The players have played together for so long now we know each other so well. Our depth is probably our strength,” he said.

“But we need to start well. We have two hard matches straight up against Australia and England and if we don’t start well the tournament’s over. And if this tournament doesn’t work out then Taylor said his next target was the 2019 World Cup “and after that, we’ll see.”

New Zealand have won only one ICC title — the 2009 Champions Trophy. Taylor made his debut six years later and now has 16 ODIs centuries for his country.

