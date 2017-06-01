When is ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match between New Zealand and Australia, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

Australia will look to begin their quest for a third ICC Champions Trophy title on a bright note against New Zealand. (Source: Reuters) Australia will look to begin their quest for a third ICC Champions Trophy title on a bright note against New Zealand. (Source: Reuters)

The eighth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 got underway when hosts England took on Bangladesh at the Oval. The action then shifts to Edgbaston when neighbours New Zealand take on Australia in what is expected to be a cracker of a contest. The two teams have shared wins in recent times. Playing in Australia, the hosts won the three match series while the tables turned when it came to New Zealand hosting the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy.

In the warm-up matches before the start of the tournament, Australia’s contest against Pakistan was washed out and they won by 2 wickets against Sri Lanka. On the other hand, New Zealand lost their first game which was affected by rain by 45 runs and then the Kiwis beat Lanka by 6 wickets to gain momentum.

When is the second match of ICC Champions Trophy between New Zealand and Australia?

The second match of ICC Champions Trophy between New Zealand and Australia will be played on June 2, i.e Friday.

What time is the second match of ICC Champions Trophy between New Zealand and Australia?

The second match of ICC Champions Trophy between New Zealand and Australia begins at 1500 hrs IST (09.30 GMT).

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of the ICC Champions Trophy match between New Zealand and Australia?

The second match of the ICC Champions Trophy between New Zealand and Australia will be broadcast on Star Sports network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the second match of ICC Champions Trophy between New Zealand and Australia?

You can watch the live streaming on of the second match between New Zealand and Australia on Hotstar. You can also follow scores and commentary on IndianExpress.com.

