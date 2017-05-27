ICC Champions Trophy 2017: New Zealand SWAT – The dark horses

The bowling seems to be an area of concern for New Zealand. (Source: ICC / Twitter) The bowling seems to be an area of concern for New Zealand. (Source: ICC / Twitter)

Winners of Champions Trophy in the year 2000, New Zealand have always been considered as under-achievers when it comes to ICC tournaments. Hence, in this edition of the tournament, they will be looking to shed that tag. With their captain, Kane Williamson leading from the front New Zealand might just spring the surprise that has been a long time coming.

Strength

Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, skipper Kane Williamson makes the batting look strong. Added to that is the experience of Ross Taylor. While Ross Taylor may not be the same player as he was a few years back, but he still adds a lot of mettle to the squad. Corey Anderson and Jimmy Neesham are the two other fine allrounders that provide the much-needed balance to the squad.

Weakness

The bowling seems to be an area of concern for New Zealand. They have been leaking runs especially towards the end and that was observed in the recently concluded tri-series against Ireland and Bangladesh. Hence, this will be an area of concern for the Kiwis. While both Trent Boult and Tim Southee will return to the squad they do not seem as sharp as they were before. Boult has still been charging in for his IPL franchise, but Southee has not been a regular for his.

X Factor

Young Mitchell Santner is the one to watch out from the Kiwi side. Recently he has been in tremendous form and this has propelled him higher in rankings among international cricket’s top-10 bowlers. Santner made his ODI debut in England in 2015 has been grabbing eyeballs with his performances since then. After 35 ODIs, the 25-year-old Santner has 42 wickets at an average of 31.71. His economy rate of 4.94 also becomes a huge plus point for his side. He could have a big impact spin if pitches in the UK provide assistance to spin.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson(c), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Jeetan Patel, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Match Schedule:

June 2: Australia vs New Zealand

June 6: New Zealand vs England

June 9: New Zealand vs Bangladesh

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd