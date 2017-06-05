ICC Champions Trophy 2017: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson looking to put behind frustration of Australia washout

Latest News
Kane Williamson scored a classy 100 against Australia in their ICC Champions Trophy opener but the match went on to be washed out. New Zealand now face England in their second match at Cardiff on Tuesday.

Published:June 5, 2017 11:45 pm
Britain Cricket – Australia v New Zealand – 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group A – Edgbaston – June 2, 2017 New Zealand’s Kane Williamson celebrates after reaching his century Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is looking to put the frustration of having a game washed out behind when he leads his team to face England in Cardiff on Tuesday. “The nature of this tournament is that every game is”The nature of this tournament is that every game isbasically knockout,” said New Zealand captain Kane Williamsonwhose superb hundred was ultimately trumped by the rain. “We played some good cricket and we can’t control theweather, although it is a little bit frustrating.”

