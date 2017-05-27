ICC Champions Trophy 2017: New Zealand players sweat it out in nets ahead of warm-up match against India

Latest News
New Zealand will play their first warm-up match against India on Sunday in Kennington Oval, London.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 27, 2017 4:12 pm
The New Zealand team was seen sweating it out in the nets in London prior to their warm-up match against India on Sunday. The clash is scheduled to take place in Kennington Oval, London from 1500 hrs (IST). New Zealand team’s official Twitter handle made a tweet, “Great day for it London 🙌

Boys training in warm conditions, under blue skies and on quality practice wickets.

#cricketheaven #CT17.”

 

 

 

The Blackcaps have won the ICC Champions trophy only once when they defeated India in final of 2000 edition in Nairobi. New Zealand chased down a target of 265 runs by 4 wickets in 49.4 overs after riding on Chris Cairns unbeaten 102.

While the Kiwis play their first warm-up game against India, they will play the second warm-up against Sri Lanka in Edgbaston on Tuesday. They will though begin their group stage matches from June 2 against Australia and then play England and Bangladesh respectively.

