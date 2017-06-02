ICC Champions Trophy 2017: New Zealand players sweat it out in nets ahead of big clash with Australia; watch video

New Zealand begin their ICC Champions Trophy against Australia. (Source: Reuters) New Zealand begin their ICC Champions Trophy against Australia. (Source: Reuters)

New Zealand are set to commence their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign on Friday against Australia when the two sides lock horns with each other at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The Blackcaps lost and won a game each during their warm-up fixtures. They faced a defeat by 45 runs (D/L Method) against India in a rain-curtailed match while convincingly defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets after chasing down a mammoth target of 357. On the other hand, Australia won their warm-up game against Sri Lanka by 2 wickets while their encounter against Pakistan was washed away due to rain.

Kane Williamson-led side is seeking to start their Champions Trophy on a positive note and the Kiwis are sweating it out in the nets ahead of their clash.

New Zealand are ready for action and get their #CT17 campaign underway against Australia later today 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/PJfiAyUVdG — ICC (@ICC) 2 June 2017

The second match of ICC Champions Trophy between New Zealand and Australia is scheduled to begin at 1500 hrs IST (09.30 GMT). New Zealand and Australia are placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh and hosts England.

The English side have already registered a win against Bangladesh in the tournament opener when they thumped the visitors by 8 wickets after chasing down a target of 306 runs. While New Zealand begin the tournament against Australia on June 2, they will later play England on June 6 and conclude the group stage again Bangladesh on June 9. On the other side, Steve Smith’s men will next play Bangladesh on June 5 and England on June 10.

