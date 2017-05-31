ICC Champions Trophy 2017: New Zealand chase down 357 to defeat Sri Lanka in second warm-up match

New Zealand’s Corey Anderson and Neil Broom provided the thrust towards the end of the innings. (Source: Reuters) New Zealand’s Corey Anderson and Neil Broom provided the thrust towards the end of the innings. (Source: Reuters)

After a disappointing outing against India in their previous warm-up match, New Zealand bounced back strongly to register a six-wicket win against Sri Lanka. Chasing a target of 357 New Zealand comfortably reached their target with 23 balls to spare.

However, for Sri Lanka, it was their consecutive defeat in their second warm-up game prior to the Champions Trophy. Incidentally, on both the occasions they had scored more than 300 runs but failed to defend it. In total 715 runs were scored between 96 overs in what was a day to forget for bowlers from both teams.

Sri Lanka rode a 104-ball 110 by Upul Tharanga and fifties from Kusal Mendis (57) and Dinesh Chandimal (55) to score 356 in their quota of 50 overs.

Pacer Tim Southee took 2/48 in eight overs while left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner.

When New Zealand came out to bat it was the Martin Guptill show. He smashed the ball to all parts of the ground and went to score 116. He then retired. He was ably supported by skipper Kane Williamson. Williamson scored a brisk 88 before he too retired.

Later on, Neil Broom and Corey Anderson powered the innings with some powerful hitting. Corey Anderson smashed a 36-ball 50 while Neil Broom played a supporting knock. None of the Sri Lankan bowlers was able to make an impact as they were hit to all parts of the ground. Most of them had an economy rate of more than seven runs per over.

