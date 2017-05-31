ICC Champions Trophy 2017: My first choice is India, says Wriddhiman Saha

Virat Kohli will look to lead India to their second Champions Trophy title. Virat Kohli will look to lead India to their second Champions Trophy title.

Though be may not be part of the Indian squad for the ICC Champions Trophy in England but wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has said that his first choice of team that can lift the title is India.

“My first choice is India, second choice is India and third choice is also India. They have been playing really well,” he said.

Talking during the final of Cricket Association of Bengal’s senior knockout tournament, Saha said he doesn’t regret not being part of the team and wants the team to win the title.

“I don’t regret not being part of the team. I want the team to win. The team that has the best all-rounders will have an edge. India are obviously my pick. There is no pressure on India. If they take pressure and play then that will not be good. If they don’t take pressure and play (with the confidence) as defending champions, then it will be good.”

Saha, regarding India’s first match against Pakistan on June 4, said that India should not look at which opponents they are playing and focus on the process.

“If the batsmen and bowlers do their job properly, then we will win no matter whether we play Australia, Pakistan or England,” Saha said.

The Bengal cricketer said that both MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will be positive in the tournament and perform well for India.

“Kohli is always positive on and off the field. He never thinks if I fail then what. Whenever he plays a shot he is 110 per cent sure. Everybody goes through lean patches. He may overcome that. Dhoni has been playing as per the team’s needs. Earlier, he was playing with attacking approach, now he is playing more sensibly.”

