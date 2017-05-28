ICC Champions Trophy 2017: MS Dhoni’s another masterclass behind the stumps, watch video

MS Dhoni stumps out Colin de Grandhomme, in no time. MS Dhoni stumps out Colin de Grandhomme, in no time.

India’s wicket-keeper and former captain MS Dhoni showed yet another master-class behind the wickets when he stumped out New Zealand’s Colin de Grandhomme in the 23rd over during India’s first warm-up match. Grandhomme danced down the track on a back of the length delivery from Ravindra Jadeja to smash it through the cover region but only managed to miss the ball. Dhoni in the process didn’t waste any time to dismantle the woodwork and dismissed the right-handed batsman for 4.

Earlier, after winning the toss, New Zealand opted to bat first and didn’t really start the proceedings well as they lost opener Martin Guptill early in the innings. Wickets kept on tumbling for the Blackcaps at regular interval and they were left tottering at 86/4.

Wicket-keeper batsman Luke Ronchi showed some resistance as he notched up a score of 66 during New Zealand’s innings while Jimmy Neesham remained unbeaten at 46. The Kane Williamson-led side was bundled out for 189 in 39.4 overs.

Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped three wickets each for India while Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with a couple of dismissals.

India in reply lost Ajinkya Rahane early in the chase. The right-hander was undone by Tim Southee for 7.

But Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli held on to the innings as Dhawan compiled a score of 40 while skipper Kohli went on to score a half-century.

India were 129/3 when rain interrupted play with Kohli and Dhoni present at the crease. Kohli’s team will next play a warm-up match against Bangladesh on Tuesday while beginning their Champions Trophy campaign against Pakistan on June 4.

