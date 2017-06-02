ICC Champions Trophy 2017: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli delight fans after net sessions, see pics

MS Dhoni’s performance with the bat has been criticised by the cricket pundits, however, his fan following has not affected despite his poor run. MS Dhoni’s performance with the bat has been criticised by the cricket pundits, however, his fan following has not affected despite his poor run.

As the defending champions begin their campaign against Pakistan on June 4, it is important the Virat Kohli-led Indian side have all their areas covered. Coming in with comfortable victories over New Zealand and Bangladesh, team India will find the momentum on their side. And with their pace attack clicking at the right time, India will hold an upper hand over their arch-rivals.

With both the teams making sure that they don’t leave any stone unturned, Indian players interacted with the fans post their net session on Thursday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded photos of Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble and MS Dhoni interacting with the fans after their practice and were seen giving autographs to them.

“Team India — Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Anil Kumble and Dhoni delight the fans after the training session,” wrote BCCI in their tweet.

Kumble, who took over the position of the head coach from Ravi Shastri, is into his last assignment as the cricket governing body of India has invited applications for the respective post. Under Kumble’s tenure team India has won five Test series — West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia.

In the history of the tournament, Pakistan has just managed to beat India once, when the Inzamam-ul-Haq led side edged out a three-wicket win over India in 2004.

