ICC Champions Trophy 2017: MS Dhoni still defies the laws of physics while keeping wickets, watch videos

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is famous for his lightning fast reflexes while keeping wickets. His blind throws on stumps make him a nightmare for any batsman trying to steal a quick run. With age, Dhoni’s astonishing powers with the bat may be on the wane but he showed in India’s ICC Champions Trophy match against South Africa, that he remains one of the best wicket-keepers in the world.

It was the 29th over of South Africa’s innings and Ab De Villiers was in the middle with Faf du Plessis. South Africa had only recently lost both their openers and India were tightening the noose. Ravindra Jadeja bowled the second ball of the 28th over to du Plessis. He pushed it to point and looked to steal a quick single. Hardik Pandya was quick to pick up the ball and threw it to Dhoni who wasted absolutely no time in knocking off the bails in an extraordinary feat of keeping.

WICKET: de Villiers run-out courtesy a quick work by Dhonihttp://t.co/b5T5n1v2LI — CricShots Videos (@cricketrending) 11 June 2017

Replays showed that De Villiers, despite making the dive, was well outside the crease. The South Africa has been experiencing a lean run of form but his wicket is always an important one. One can see in the replay that Dhoni’s arms were moving towards the wicket even before he had caught the ball.

South Africa went on to be dismissed for a total of 191. Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli scored half centuries and led India to an eight-wicket win, thus ensuring their progression to the knockout stages of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

MS Dhoni has over the years made some incredible stumpings playing for both the Indian and the teams he has played for in the Indian Premier League.



India are expected to play Bangladesh in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

