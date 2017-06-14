ICC Champions Trophy 2017: MS Dhoni spends quality time with family before semifinal clash against Bangladesh

MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. (Source: Instagram) MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. (Source: Instagram)

While the Indian cricket team is working hard to give their best shot at the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2017 tournament taking place in England, Mahendra Singh Dhoni took some time out to spend it with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.

The former India captain, who did not get to bat against arch rivals Pakistan and top ODI team South Africa, scored 63 off 52 balls against Sri Lanka in their second match.

The Indian cricket team shared a happy picture of the celebrated wicketkeeper Dhoni with Sakshi and Ziva, who are there to support the 35-year-old.

Before India’s semifinal decider match against South Africa, Sakshi had also posted a picture with Dhoni and Ziva, who was drawing in the background, with the caption ‘family time’.

Dhoni stepped down from limited-overs captaincy in January, paving way for Virat Kohli to take over as the captain in all formats.

Defending champions India have made it to the semifinals of the tournament and will play against Bangladesh on Thursday for a spot in the final. Pakistan and hosts England are the other two teams to have qualified for the semifinals. They will clash against each other on Wednesday.

India started the campaign on a positive note, defeating Pakistan by 124 runs but tripped in their second match as they saw a shock defeat against Sri Lanka. They however saved themselves from knockout in the group stage when they beat South Africa in the decider match.

