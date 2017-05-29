ICC Champions Trophy 2017: MS Dhoni rides his luck, gets a six and gives a rare reaction; watch video

MS Dhoni remained unbeaten at 17 during India’s first warm-up match against New Zealand. MS Dhoni remained unbeaten at 17 during India’s first warm-up match against New Zealand.

Whenever MS Dhoni is out in the middle, the spectators have an expectation of witnessing at least one maximum from his willow with his iconic helicopter shot. The former Indian skipper once again gave his fans a moment to cheer about. He did smash a maximum but that didn’t come off a helicopter shot, instead Dhoni smacked it over sweeper cover. New Zealand tried to trap the Indian wicket-keeper and they almost succeeded but failed to recognise Dhoni’s strength. The right-hander simply smiled and got back to the business.

The fielder was perfectly positioned at the sweeper cover in the deep and the ball was banged pretty short from Trent Boult. But Dhoni didn’t really seem to be in any discomfort as he jumped and smashed the ball hard. The ball went out of the park.

India were chasing 190 runs in the first warm-up match against New Zealand and this happened in 25th over.

The Men in Blue later won the match by 45 runs (D/L method). Earlier, New Zealand set up India a target of 190 runs after they were bundled out for 189. India lost an early wicket in the form of Ajinkya Rahane but Shikhar Dhawan and captain Virat Kohli provided them with much needed resistance.

Dhawan was later undone for 40 while Kohli remained unbeaten at 52. MS Dhoni and Kohli were out in the middle when the match was interrupted by rain and later India were declared the winners.

India will play next warm-up match against Bangladesh on Tuesday while begin their campaign on June 4 against Pakistan.

