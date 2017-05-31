ICC Champions Trophy 2017: MS Dhoni misjudges catch, Virat Kohli breaks into peals of laughter; watch video

Incidentally, MS Dhoni was fielding without the gloves, a sight which is not often seen on the cricket field. Incidentally, MS Dhoni was fielding without the gloves, a sight which is not often seen on the cricket field.

Former Indian wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a rare moment of misfortune on the field when he misjudged a catch on the field. Incidentally, Dhoni was fielding without the gloves, a sight which is not often seen on the cricket field.

The incident happened in the 23rd over when Hardik Pandya bowled a delivery outside the off stump to tailender Taskin Ahmed. Taskin attempted to hoik it over mid-wicket region but ended up getting a thick edge and slicing towards the third man. MS Dhoni who was standing in the gully region ran backwards in an attempt to gobble it up. However, he completely misjudged it and the ball landed safely.

Skipper Virat Kohli saw the lighter side of it and could not stop laughing.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was seen carrying drinks for his teammates during the Champions Trophy warm-up match between India and Bangladesh at Oval.

Dhoni neither batted nor performed his wicketkeeping duties today (May 31) against Bangladesh as he had handed the keeping gloves to Dinesh Karthik.

Neither captain Virat Kohli nor Dhoni came out to bat today as they wanted the other batsmen to gain experience from the conditions ahead of the Champions Trophy main matches.

