ICC Champions Trophy 2017: MS Dhoni helps Team India during nets; watch video

MS Dhoni is playing as wicket-keeper batsman in Indian squad. (Source: AP) MS Dhoni is playing as wicket-keeper batsman in Indian squad. (Source: AP)

India will begin their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign against Pakistan on Sunday. The Men in Blue are defending the title that they won in 2013 edition under MS Dhoni.

Dhoni has been known for his hard-hitting abilities with the bat and lightning fast reflexes behind the stumps. The right-handed player has also been seen bowling at few occasions. On this instance, the former skipper was spotted throwing the ball with side-arm during India’s net session.

India are presently placed in Group B alongside Sri Lanka, South Africa and Pakistan and will meet arch rivals on Sunday to begin their quest. The Virat Kohli-led Indian side grabbed an emphatic wins in the two warm-up matches that they played. They defeated New Zealand by 45 runs(D/L Method) while thumped Bangladesh by 240 runs.

Virat Kohli is leading India in the Champions Trophy for the first time after taking the captaincy reigns from Dhoni earlier this year. The right-hander has tasted a lot of success after taking up the job as full-time captain and he would now be looking to take the momentum forward in this tournament as well.

Here is the schedule of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017:

June 01, Thursday England vs Bangladesh, 1st Match, Group A

Kennington Oval, London 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 02, Friday Australia vs New Zealand, 2nd Match, Group A

Edgbaston, Birmingham, 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 03, Saturday Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 3rd Match, Group B

Kennington Oval, London, 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 04, Sunday India vs Pakistan, 4th Match, Group B

Edgbaston, Birmingham 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 05, Monday Australia vs Bangladesh, 5th Match, Group A

Kennington Oval, London 6:00 PM IST (12:30 PM GMT/01:30 PM LOCAL)

June 06, Tuesday England vs New Zealand, 6th Match, Group A

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 07, Wednesday Pakistan vs South Africa, 7th Match, Group B

Edgbaston, Birmingham 6:00 PM IST (12:30 PM GMT/01:30 PM LOCAL)

June 08, Thursday India vs Sri Lanka, 8th Match, Group B

Kennington Oval, London 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 09, Friday New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 9th Match, Group A

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 10, Saturday England vs Australia, 10th Match, Group A

Edgbaston, Birmingham 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 11, Sunday India vs South Africa, 11th Match, Group B

Kennington Oval, London 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 12, Monday Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 12th Match, Group B

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 14, Wednesday TBDvs TBD, 1st Semi-Final (A1 v B2)

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 15, Thursday TBD vs TBD, 2nd Semi-Final (A2 v B1)

Edgbaston, Birmingham 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 18, Sunday TBD vs TBD, Final

Kennington Oval, London 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

