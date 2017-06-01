ICC Champions Trophy 2017: MS Dhoni bowls in the nets prior to Pakistan blockbuster, watch video

MS Dhoni’s performance with the bat will be very important for India to defend their title. (Source: Twitter) MS Dhoni’s performance with the bat will be very important for India to defend their title. (Source: Twitter)

Despite of not being among the runs, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s presence in the team remains the most important part for the Indian cricket team. Dhoni, who led team India to victory in the previous edition of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, will once again play a crucial role behind the wickets and as a finisher.

With India set to take on arch-rival Pakistan in their tournament opener on June 4, the Virat Kohli-led side will not leave any side uncovered as they look to defend the title. Ahead of their match at Birmingham on Sunday, Dhoni spent time in the nets, but for a change the wicketkeeper batsman was seen grooming his bowling.MS Dhoni bowl in ICC Champions Trophy

In a latest video shared by the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in Indian (BCCI), Dhoni is seen throwing the ball with the help of the speedarm ball thrower. Virat Kohli was also seen standing at the non-striker’s end when Dhoni was trying his hand at bowling.

Coming in with a massive victory of 240 runs over neighbours Bangladesh, team India will have the momentum on their side and will hope to continue their record against the Sarfraz Khan-led Pakistan side.

In their first warm-up match, India defeated the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side by 45 runs.

Squad:

Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Schedule:

June 4: India v Pakistan, Birmingham, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 8: India v Sri Lanka, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 11: India v South Africa, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd